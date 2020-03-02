‘It’s going too far’: Belgian EU Commissioner backs ban on anti-Semitic carnival parades

Jews with the bodies of ants; rabbis with hooked noses sitting on chests of gold – for EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders, the kinds of anti-Semitic caricatures seen recently at a Belgian carnival parade go “too far” and should be banned. The 600-year-old carnival in Aalst made headlines around the world this week, sparking criticism from the Belgian prime minister, the EU and Israel. Reynders, Belgium’s former foreign minister, tells FRANCE 24’s Catherine Nicholson that this and similar events “open the door to a real orientation towards racism, xenophobia and anti-Semitism”.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en