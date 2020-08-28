Ivorian football federation rejects Drogba bid

In tonight’s show, we start in Mali where the junta has released ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Our latest report from FRANCE 24’s Nadia Massih in Bamako. In Ivory Coast, we bring you a report from the town of Bonoua – one of the flashpoints in protests against President Alassane Ouattara’s controverisal bid for a third term. And ex-Chelsea star Didier Drogba has been rejected by the Ivory Coast Football Federation (FIF) to stand as its new president. The body says he is ineligible to run for technical reasons.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en