-
US: ‘Donald Trump’s incompetence is nothing new’, Kamala Harris says - 37 mins ago
-
NBA strike continues into second night, setting off wider revolt in US sports - 43 mins ago
-
Russia ‘ready to assist Belarus’ | DW News - 44 mins ago
-
Bulgaria: Justice minister resigns as anti-corruption protest passes 50 consecutive days - 45 mins ago
-
Putin says Russia has set up a ‘reserve police force’ to back Belarus’s Lukashenko - 45 mins ago
-
US republican convention: Donald Trump accepts rebublican nomination from white house - 53 mins ago
-
Europe-China relations: Chinese foreign minister tours continent in bid to boost relations - 54 mins ago
-
Back to school: Europe moves ahead with school reopening as cases climb - 55 mins ago
-
Von Der Leyen: Not clear Ireland will keep powerful trade portfolio - 57 mins ago
-
Bulgaria protests: Anti-government demonstrators out on the streets for over 50 consecutive days - 59 mins ago
Ivorian football federation rejects Drogba bid
In tonight’s show, we start in Mali where the junta has released ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Our latest report from FRANCE 24’s Nadia Massih in Bamako. In Ivory Coast, we bring you a report from the town of Bonoua – one of the flashpoints in protests against President Alassane Ouattara’s controverisal bid for a third term. And ex-Chelsea star Didier Drogba has been rejected by the Ivory Coast Football Federation (FIF) to stand as its new president. The body says he is ineligible to run for technical reasons.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en