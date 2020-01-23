Ivorian Voters Hope for Peaceful 2020 Election

With fewer than 10 months to go until Ivory Coast’s presidential election voters are hoping that, this time around, the exercise will go smoothly. Recent elections have led to crises and and even civil war. Also Senegal finally criminalises rape meaning that abusers will face tougher penalties. And the Seychelles struggles to balance the health of its tourism industry with looking after its lush but delicate ecosystem.

