Ivory Coast issues arrest warrant for ex-rebel chief Guillaume Soro

25 mins ago

Ivory Coast prosecutors on Monday issued an arrest warrant for presidential candidate Guillaume Soro who aborted a planned return by diverting his flight to Ghana as security forces stormed his party headquarters in Abidjan.

