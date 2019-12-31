Share
Ivory Coast street militia leader sentenced to 20 years for role in civil war

33 mins ago

In tonight’s edition, supporters of former Ivorian youth leader Charles Blé Goudé accuse the government of trying to edge him out of poltics after a national court sentences him to 20 years in absentia.And – from big change in the continent’s economic landscape to the fall of longstanding regimes – we take a look back at events that have marked 2019 for Africa as it head into a new decade. 

