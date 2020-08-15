Ivory Coast unrest: President accused of violating constitution

The opposition in Ivory Coast is warning of more protests to denounce the president’s decision to seek a third term.

Another day of demonstrations on Friday turned violent.

Protesters accuse Alassane Ouattara of breaking a two-term limit, but he insists a new constitution allows him to run again.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports.

