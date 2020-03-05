Jailed over unpaid debts in Egypt

Today, one in three Egyptians live just above the poverty line. As a consequence, the rate of micro-credit lending has grown, with women the principle beneficiaries. Some 70 percent of loans in Egypt are given to women, but thousands of them fall victim to loan sharks and even end up in prison. FRANCE 24’s Ruth Michaelson reports.

