Jair Bolsonaro leads ‘irresponsible’ lockdown protests in Brazil

IN THE PAPERS – Monday, April 20: Brazilian paper O Dia decries the protests against confinement measures – rallies that are being led by President Jair Bolsonaro.

With anti-lockdown sentiment also growing in the US, images of nurses confronting protesters go viral.

We also look at growing criticism of the British government’s handling of the crisis and the London mayor’s call to publish demographic data on victims. And New Yorkers can now get married online – but not divorced.

