Japan: Abe announces $2.5-billion package to fight coronavirus
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a 270-billion yen ($2.5 billion) emergency economic package to help tackle the novel coronavirus, during a press conference in Tokyo on Saturday.
Abe said the emergency package would include financial support for parents and those affected by school closures.
On Friday, Abe urged education officials to close public schools across the country from the next week until April.
More than 200 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across Japan so far.
