Japan approves another record budget for next fiscal year

The Japanese government has passed a record budget worth almost $940 billion as the country continues to grapple with rising social security costs due to its ageing population. The new spending plan could add to Japan’s debt burden, which at nearly 240 percent of GDP is already the highest in the industrialised world. Plus, Starbucks has agreed to pay thousands of dollars to its employees in New York City as part of a settlement with the city’s authorities over its illegal sick leave policy.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en