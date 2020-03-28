Japan: Cherry blossoms parks closed in Tokyo to slow spread of coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Authorities in Tokyo closed public parks with cherry blossoms season in full swing to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Footage filmed outside Japan’s most visited Ueno park on Saturday shows visitors taking photos as well as signs warning about the closure.

The government told people to refrain from leaving their homes as most non-essential businesses were set to close on March 28.

