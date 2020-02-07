-
Japan: Coronavirus cases on Diamond Princess cruise ship rise to 61
The tally of people infected with the novel coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship rose to 61, with 41 news confirmed cases. Footage filmed on Friday shows emergency staff and vehicles by the quarantined ship moored in the port of Yokohama.
A Japanese flag with an inscription reading “shortage of medicine” was also seen hanging from the ship that carries some 3,700 people and is on the third day of a planned two-week quarantine.
The Coronavirus outbreak has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO). Chinese health officials said that the death toll has reached 630, with more than 30,000 infected in China alone.
