Japan: Crowds gather to welcome the new year at Tokyo”s Shibuya Crossing

Hundreds of people gathered at one of the world’s busiest crossings, in Tokyo on Tuesday, to celebrate the arrival of the new year.

Tourists and residents alike gathered to watch the countdown at the Shibuya Crossing as they saw in 2020. Japanese new year celebrations stretch until January 3 and are typically seen as a family affair.

