-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Japan: Crowds gather to welcome the new year at Tokyo”s Shibuya Crossing
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hundreds of people gathered at one of the world’s busiest crossings, in Tokyo on Tuesday, to celebrate the arrival of the new year.
Tourists and residents alike gathered to watch the countdown at the Shibuya Crossing as they saw in 2020. Japanese new year celebrations stretch until January 3 and are typically seen as a family affair.
Video ID: 20191231-033
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191231-033
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly