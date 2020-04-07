Japan declares state of emergency after COVID-19 surge

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has declared a state of emergency after a surge of infections in major cities.

It’s set to last one month and allow governors to call on people to stay at home and for businesses to close.

More than 100 people have died and there’ve been more than 4,500 confirmed cases.

Al Jazeera’s Aya Asakura has more from Tokyo.

