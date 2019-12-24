Japan: Dozens line up in front of KFC for ‘traditional’ Christmas fried chicken

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Tokyo residents were seen lining up outside the Shinjuku KFC joint in Tokyo on Tuesday, to order fried chicken as a festive treat.

Eating Kentucky Fried Chicken at Christmas has become a tradition for many Japanese ever since the restaurant chain ran a very successful marketing campaign in 1974, which presented their fried chicken as an easy alternative to the more traditional Christmas turkey.

Evidence of the pervasive power of marketing, over 40 years on from the “Kurisumasu ni wa Kentakkii” or “Kentucky for Christmas” campaign, an estimated 3.6 million Japanese families indulge in KFC every holiday season.

