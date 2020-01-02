Japan: Emperor Naruhito hopes for disaster-free year in his New Year address

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Japanese Emperor Naruhito expressed his hopes that 2020 will be a “good” and “peaceful” year without natural disasters, during his New Year address in Tokyo on Thursday.

The 59-year old emperor, accompanied by wife Empress Masako and other members of the imperial family, was greeted by thousands of well-wishers as he stood on a balcony at the Imperial Palace.

He also mentioned the heavy rains and typhoons that hit the country in 2019, expressing his sympathies for the victims.

The New Year’s address is the first for Naruhito, who ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1 following his father Emperor Akihito’s abdication.

