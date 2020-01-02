-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Japan: Emperor Naruhito hopes for disaster-free year in his New Year address
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Japanese Emperor Naruhito expressed his hopes that 2020 will be a “good” and “peaceful” year without natural disasters, during his New Year address in Tokyo on Thursday.
The 59-year old emperor, accompanied by wife Empress Masako and other members of the imperial family, was greeted by thousands of well-wishers as he stood on a balcony at the Imperial Palace.
He also mentioned the heavy rains and typhoons that hit the country in 2019, expressing his sympathies for the victims.
The New Year’s address is the first for Naruhito, who ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1 following his father Emperor Akihito’s abdication.
Video ID: 20200102-003
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200102-003
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly