Japan: Empty shelves as coronavirus fears spark food shortages in Yokohama
Drugstores and supermarkets in Japan experienced a shortage of food items as well as essential supplies and masks amid fears of the outbreak of coronavirus in the country on Saturday.
Supermarket food shelves and aisles displayed a lack of food in light of the current coronavirus outbreak, with people buying products in bulk in anticipation of a disaster as well as cueing up to buy masks.
In other parts of Japan, including Tokyo and Yokohama shortages of cleaning supplies, household goods, toilet papers and tissues have been reported on social media.
Japan was the second country to report a confirmed case of COVID-19 outside China, with more than 200 cases confirmed across Japan so far.
