Japan ends ‘failed’ coronavirus quarantine on cruise ship | DW News

More than 74,000 people have now been infected with the coronavirus. Outside of China the biggest cluster of cases has been aboard the cruise ship the Diamond Princess, which has been in quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama for two weeks. Hundreds of passengers who have tested negative for the virus have started leaving the ship and are returning to their home countries. The death toll from the coronavirus has now surpassed 2,000, and the virus has spread to more than 20 countries around the world on five continents.

