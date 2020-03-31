Japan extends travel restrictions as coronavirus cases surge

Japan is imposing a series of new social restrictions after a surge in cases of coronavirus.

It is also urging its citizens not to travel to 73 countries and regions – a third of the world.

The country is expected to close its borders to people arriving from the US, Canada, China, South Korea and most of Europe.

Japan has so far been spared a major outbreak but the number of infections is now approaching 2,000 and 56 people have died.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports on the latest developments across Asia.

