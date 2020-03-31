-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Japan extends travel restrictions as coronavirus cases surge
Japan is imposing a series of new social restrictions after a surge in cases of coronavirus.
It is also urging its citizens not to travel to 73 countries and regions – a third of the world.
The country is expected to close its borders to people arriving from the US, Canada, China, South Korea and most of Europe.
Japan has so far been spared a major outbreak but the number of infections is now approaching 2,000 and 56 people have died.
Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports on the latest developments across Asia.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Japan #TravelRestrictions