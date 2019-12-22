-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Japan: Hundreds dressed as Santa Claus run for charity in Tokyo
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Dressed in red robes and wearing Santa Claus’ iconic hat, hundreds joined the Tokyo Great Santa Run in the Japanese capital on Sunday, either completing a 4.3km (2.6mi) run or a 2km (1.2mi) walk.
Under the theme “Youth Helping Youth through the fun run and walk,” adults, children and even dogs suited up to take part in the event.
Profits will go to hospitalized children in Japan and to a clean water project in for Maasai communities in Kenya. The Tokyo Great Santa Run had its first edition in 2018.
Video ID: 20191222-013
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191222-013
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly