Japan: Hundreds dressed as Santa Claus run for charity in Tokyo

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dressed in red robes and wearing Santa Claus’ iconic hat, hundreds joined the Tokyo Great Santa Run in the Japanese capital on Sunday, either completing a 4.3km (2.6mi) run or a 2km (1.2mi) walk.

Under the theme “Youth Helping Youth through the fun run and walk,” adults, children and even dogs suited up to take part in the event.

Profits will go to hospitalized children in Japan and to a clean water project in for Maasai communities in Kenya. The Tokyo Great Santa Run had its first edition in 2018.

Video ID: 20191222-013

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191222-013

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly