Japan issues arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn’s wife

Tokyo prosecutors issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for the wife of Nissan’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, on suspicion of perjury, hours after the Japanese carmaker said it was still pursuing its former head for “serious misconduct”.

