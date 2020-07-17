-
When a family day out goes from bad to brilliant with a single word | BBC - 9 hours ago
-
Florida now coronavirus epicenter as US cases top 70,000 a day | DW News - 9 hours ago
-
‘We’ve got nothing’: Millions in Lebanon struggle with cost of living amid economic collapse - 11 hours ago
-
Can your boss force you to go back to work? – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 11 hours ago
-
Turkey: Watch the ancient town of Hasankeyf disappear in dam reservoir - 21 hours ago
-
Germany: Berlin calls on Turkey to “follow constitutional principles” in journalists trials - 21 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic: South Africa records record high deaths in 24 hours - 22 hours ago
-
Man of his times: Daily Beast foreign editor Christopher Dickey remembered - 22 hours ago
-
Japan: Kimono factory produces elegant face veil for hostesses - 22 hours ago
-
Germany: Environmentalists protest reopening of Toennies meat factory after coronavirus outbreak - 22 hours ago
Japan: Kimono factory produces elegant face veil for hostesses
A Japanese kimono manufacturer came up with an elegant design for a face veil, to make work easier for hostesses, as seen in footage from Friday in Yonezawa, as the country’s bars, restaurants and clubs have struggled to make ends meet due to coronavirus restrictions.
“The restaurant business and services for nightlife contacted me and asked me to make a special mask, which is easy to drink with, easy to eat with and easy to sing with,” said Otozuki Kimono Maker CEO Akira Otoduki, whose company had been manufacturing masks for students.
Ototsuki’s face veil was designed to deal with every task necessary in the life of a hostess, using three polyester cloths to protect the nose and mouth of the hostess, whilst at the same time, allowing a glass to slide underneath.
“When I serve customers, I no longer have to worry. I have been able to work without any anxiety that I might get infected with COVID-19,” stated hostess Natsuko Takahashi.
There are three types of veil available: Plain, lace and “Yonezawa Weave”. This is a traditional material used in Yonezawa in the Yamagata Prefecture, where Ototsuki’s kimono production company is located. The masks currently cost between 2,200 yen (€17.97, $20.56) to 3,850 yen (€31.45, $35.98) online.
