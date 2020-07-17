Japan: Kimono factory produces elegant face veil for hostesses

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A Japanese kimono manufacturer came up with an elegant design for a face veil, to make work easier for hostesses, as seen in footage from Friday in Yonezawa, as the country’s bars, restaurants and clubs have struggled to make ends meet due to coronavirus restrictions.

“The restaurant business and services for nightlife contacted me and asked me to make a special mask, which is easy to drink with, easy to eat with and easy to sing with,” said Otozuki Kimono Maker CEO Akira Otoduki, whose company had been manufacturing masks for students.

Ototsuki’s face veil was designed to deal with every task necessary in the life of a hostess, using three polyester cloths to protect the nose and mouth of the hostess, whilst at the same time, allowing a glass to slide underneath.

“When I serve customers, I no longer have to worry. I have been able to work without any anxiety that I might get infected with COVID-19,” stated hostess Natsuko Takahashi.

There are three types of veil available: Plain, lace and “Yonezawa Weave”. This is a traditional material used in Yonezawa in the Yamagata Prefecture, where Ototsuki’s kimono production company is located. The masks currently cost between 2,200 yen (€17.97, $20.56) to 3,850 yen (€31.45, $35.98) online.

