Japan marks 75 years since end of World War II

Warning: This video contains flash photography.

Seventy-five years ago, Imperial Japan surrendered in World War II after the unparalleled destruction wrought by two nuclear attacks on its cities.

The surrender brought the conflict to an end, but many neighbouring countries still recall Tokyo’s past militarism.

The day was marked with commemorations in several countries and a commitment to peace from Japan’s leaders, as Naruhito pledged to reflect on the war’s events and expressed hope that the tragedy would never be repeated.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports.

