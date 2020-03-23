Japan mulls delaying hosting of Olympic Games

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe now says the postponement of the Olympic Games must be considered in the bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes as Canada announced it will not send its teams to compete if the competition is held this July, as planned.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports.

