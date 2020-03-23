Japan: “No discussion about cancellation” – Tokyo Olympics chief Mori

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: Tokyo 2020

The head of the Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee, Yoshiro Mori, gave an update Monday on the state of the Olympics games and the beginning of the torch relay intended to take place this Thursday, saying it would be impossible to cancel the games.

“I was told by [International Olympic Committee] President Bach that there will be no discussion about cancellation. It was impossible to cancel it at all,” he said.

Mori also mentioned that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzho Abe was still undecided about whether to attend the torch relay ceremony, out of fear for his safety and sending the wrong message amid ongoing movement restrictions and preventive measures against COVID-19.

His statements come during a time of great uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic continues to shut down whole countries.

