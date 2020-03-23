-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Japan: “No discussion about cancellation” – Tokyo Olympics chief Mori
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory Credit: Tokyo 2020
The head of the Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee, Yoshiro Mori, gave an update Monday on the state of the Olympics games and the beginning of the torch relay intended to take place this Thursday, saying it would be impossible to cancel the games.
“I was told by [International Olympic Committee] President Bach that there will be no discussion about cancellation. It was impossible to cancel it at all,” he said.
Mori also mentioned that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzho Abe was still undecided about whether to attend the torch relay ceremony, out of fear for his safety and sending the wrong message amid ongoing movement restrictions and preventive measures against COVID-19.
His statements come during a time of great uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic continues to shut down whole countries.
Video ID: 20200323-049
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200323-049
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly