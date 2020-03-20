-
Japan: Olympic flame arrives as pandemic throws summer games into question
An aircraft with the Olympic flame from Greece landed at Japan’s Matsushima Air Base in Miyagi on Friday. The arrival was celebrated with a ceremony with a significantly reduced number of participants.
The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games tweeted that “the flame will now be exhibited in the Tohoku Region, one of the areas most affected by the 2011 earthquake, sharing its message of recovery.”
The flame will stay in northern Japan for almost a week, before the torch relay begins in Fukushima taking it to all 47 prefectures within four months.
As the coronavirus pandemic spreads around the world, the games have been thrown into doubt.
