-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Japan: Panic-buying worsens in Yokohama as coronavirus concerns spike again
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Whilst Japan has continued to log fewer coronavirus cases than its neighbours, shoppers have not eased their panic in Yokohama.
Footage taken from this Thursday shows a densely-packed supermarket with long queues to get to the check-out counter.
It had been thought that Japan had the virus under control, but a spike in Tokyo has seen the total number of cases triple in the last four days, according to reports.
After weeks of insisting that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics would go ahead, the Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, was forced to admit that the Games would be postponed.
According to the latest figures compiled from global reports by Johns Hopkins University, at least 492,500 people have been infected by COVID-19 worldwide and over 22,000 people have died. There are currently 1,307 cases confirmed in Japan with at least 45 deaths.
Video ID: 20200326-029
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200326-029
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly