Japan: Panic-buying worsens in Yokohama as coronavirus concerns spike again

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Whilst Japan has continued to log fewer coronavirus cases than its neighbours, shoppers have not eased their panic in Yokohama.

Footage taken from this Thursday shows a densely-packed supermarket with long queues to get to the check-out counter.

It had been thought that Japan had the virus under control, but a spike in Tokyo has seen the total number of cases triple in the last four days, according to reports.

After weeks of insisting that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics would go ahead, the Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, was forced to admit that the Games would be postponed.

According to the latest figures compiled from global reports by Johns Hopkins University, at least 492,500 people have been infected by COVID-19 worldwide and over 22,000 people have died. There are currently 1,307 cases confirmed in Japan with at least 45 deaths.

Video ID: 20200326-029

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200326-029

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly