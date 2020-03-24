Share
0 0 0 0

Japan: PM Abe confirms postponement of Summer Olympics

26 mins ago

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: © Cabinet Secretariat – Source: Prime Minister’s Office Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/314327765333656/videos/868077243654795/​)

*TO FOLLOW*

Video ID: 20200324-035

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200324-035
Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly

Leave a Comment