Japan: PM Abe declares state of emergency due to COVID-19 outbreak
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke from Tokyo this Tuesday to announce a state of emergency in several regions of Japan due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The prime minister asked employers to allow employees to work from home, and to reduce in-person contact wherever necessary, including by working in shifts from places where attendance is essential.
Although Abe admitted the measures will limit public life to an extent, he was insistent that it would not be as drastic as those in Europe, and other regions.
“Public transport such as trains and buses will continue to operate. Experts say that there is no need to block roads, and there is no need to do so,” said the prime minister.
He also requested his citizens wear masks in public, and referenced a stimulus package that will award 300,000 Yen (€2.526/$2.755) to low income households impacted by the outbreak and as well as an increase in the monthly child allowance.
