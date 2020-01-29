-
Japan: Press tour given of wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant
A press tour was given of the now wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant on Wednesday, which was hit by a tsunami in 2011.
Footage shows various parts of the now empty power plant. The damage of some buildings can still be seen, while construction efforts are being carried out by remote-control. According to reports, workers are still removing radioactive materials from the reactors that melted down in the 2011 disaster.
In 2011, the nuclear power plant, operated by Tokyo Electric Power, was hit by a tsunami that caused a triple meltdown. Although no-one was killed in the incident, 44 hospital patients died in the chaotic evacuation operation that followed. Radioactive materials were released into the air and over 300,000 people were forced to evacuate.
Video ID: 20200129-041
