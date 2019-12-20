-
Japan: Rouhani becomes first Iranian leader to visit country since 2000
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tokyo on Friday, during which they reportedly discussed enhancing the bilateral economic cooperation.
Footage shows Rouhani being welcomed by the Guard of Honour. He became the first Iranian president to visit Japan in 19 years.
There have been speculations Tokyo would use the opportunity to act as a mediator between Tehran and Washington with Iranian officials stating their openness to Japan’s initiatives.
