Japan: “Russia rejoicing” at Emelianenko MMA win over Rampage

Russian heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko said “the whole of Russia are rejoicing” at this knockout win over fellow mixed-martial artist Quinton ‘Rampage Jackson in Tokyo on Sunday.

‘The Last Emperor’ postponed his retirement after the win, looking to build on his stellar 39-6 record.

He also praised his opponent, saying the American was “one of the best fighters in history.”

Saturday’s fight was co-hosted by Bellator and Rizin in the Japanese capital.

