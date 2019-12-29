-
Japan: “Russia rejoicing” at Emelianenko MMA win over Rampage
Russian heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko said “the whole of Russia are rejoicing” at this knockout win over fellow mixed-martial artist Quinton ‘Rampage Jackson in Tokyo on Sunday.
‘The Last Emperor’ postponed his retirement after the win, looking to build on his stellar 39-6 record.
He also praised his opponent, saying the American was “one of the best fighters in history.”
Saturday’s fight was co-hosted by Bellator and Rizin in the Japanese capital.
Video ID: 20191229-011
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191229-011
Contact: [email protected]
