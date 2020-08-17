-
US airstrike reportedly hits Syrian checkpoint - 2 hours ago
-
Belarus: Factory workers heckle Lukashenko amid ongoing protests - 2 hours ago
-
Lukashenko challenger Tikhanouskaya calls for new vote, says ready to lead Belarus - 2 hours ago
-
Japan shrinks: Coronavirus sends economy into record contraction - 2 hours ago
-
The Beirut historical buildings at risk of collapse - 2 hours ago
-
Colombia: Shop owners protest in Bogota over renewed lockdown - 2 hours ago
-
Israel closes Gaza fishing zone over balloon bombs - 3 hours ago
-
LIVE: PSG coach Tuchel speaks to press ahead of Champions League semi-final vs. RB Leipzig - 3 hours ago
-
The British are going: French tourism sector feels pain of British quarantine - 3 hours ago
-
French coronavirus cases hit post-lockdown highs - 3 hours ago
Japan shrinks: Coronavirus sends economy into record contraction
Japan has recorded its worst economic contraction in modern history, mainly because of the coronavirus.
The world’s third-largest economy shrank by an annualised 27.8 percent in the second quarter from April to June.
Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Seoul, South Korea.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Japan #JapanEconomy #Coronavirus