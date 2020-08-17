Japan shrinks: Coronavirus sends economy into record contraction

Japan has recorded its worst economic contraction in modern history, mainly because of the coronavirus.

The world’s third-largest economy shrank by an annualised 27.8 percent in the second quarter from April to June.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Seoul, South Korea.

