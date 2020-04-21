Japan: Tokyo markets dip in response to global turbulence amid oil crash

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Markets in Japan took a dive on Tuesday, following the plunge in oil demand and subsequent price drop that saw oil trading in negative territory for the first time ever.

Footage taken from the mostly-empty Tokyo Commodities Exchange shows the sharp drop in Japanese indexes, as reflected by monitors on the floor.

The drop also coincides with uncertainty surrounding North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, who was reported to be in critical condition after undergoing surgery, allegedly due to heavy smoking, obesity and overwork.

Japan has been under a state of emergency since April 7, when the government decided to implement a less comprehensive version of a lockdown country-wide.

