Japan: Tokyo marks 6 months to games with giant illuminated Olympic rings and fireworks
Giant Olympic rings were lit up in Tokyo’s Odaiba Marine Park on Friday to start the six-months countdown to Summer Games.
Footage shows the official inauguration of the 15 metres tall monument followed by fireworks lighting up the Tokyo Bay skyline.
The Tokyo Summer Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 9. Afterward the conclusion of the games, the rings monument will be replaced with another featuring the symbol of the Paralympic games, which are set to take place in Tokyo from August 25 to September 6.
