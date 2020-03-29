Japan: Tokyo metro and streets empty after government advice on coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Tokyo metro stations, trains and streets looked empty on Sunday, a day after the government advised residents to stay at home. The announcement came after the capital confirmed a record daily number of 50 new coronavirus cases.

Shops and public spaces were closed to slow the spread of the pandemic with health authorities advising people to avoid any unnecessary social contact.

The number of coronavirus infections has reached almost 2,000 across Japan.

