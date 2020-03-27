Share
0 0 0 0

Japan: Tokyo residents stock up on food after authorities ask residents to stay home

19 mins ago

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Residents in Tokyo have been stocking up on food and basic supplies, as footage filmed on Friday shows.

It comes as authorities from prefectures across Greater Tokyo area followed the governor in urging people to stay home and avoid non-essential trips.

Japan has reported nearly 1,400 cases of COVID-19 with at least 47 deaths.

Video ID: 20200327-008

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200327-008
Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly

Leave a Comment