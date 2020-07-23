-
Japan: Tokyo residents urged to stay at home during 4-day-long weekend to curb COVID spike
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has urged the residents of the Japanese capital to stay at home during the upcoming four-day-long weekend which starts on Thursday.
Footage shows commuters wearing masks against the spread of the new coronavirus in the streets of in Tokyo.
The Japanese capital confirmed more than 700 new confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide in Japan and 238 new cases in Tokyo Wednesday.
