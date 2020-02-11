-
Japan: Tokyo to allow elderly passengers disembark quarantined cruise ship
Elderly passengers, as well as passengers with chronic diseases on board the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise in Yokohama, are reportedly being allowed to disembark the vessel.
Footage filmed at the harbour on Tuesday, shows the Diamond Princess being supplied with fuel and oil. Emergency personnel wearing hazmat suits were also on site.
According to the reports, the Japanese government decided to go ahead with the move to place elderly passengers and people with chronic illness in medical facilities outside the cruise, after 65 people tested positive for the coronavirus on the cruise raising the tally of infected people to 135 people on board.
The vessel was quarantined when it arrived in Yokohama early last week after it emerged that some travellers who disembarked in Hong Kong last month tested positive for the flu-like respiratory illness.
According to the latest report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the novel coronavirus has claimed more than 1,000 lives and infected more than 43,000 in the world.
