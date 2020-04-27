-
Japan: Uninfected crew on quarantined cruise ship to be sent home
Crew members who tested negative for COVID-19 on board of the Costa Atlantica cruise ship, docked in Nagasaki, will be sent home as early as this week, the ship’s operator reportedly said on Monday.
Footage from Monday shows a medical truck outside the ship, which has 623 crew members, of which 148 have tested positive for coronavirus so far, with one crew member in critical condition.
The case is being investigated due to the fact that there were no reported cases on board until a spike this week. The ship had no passengers on board at the time and was diverted to Nagasaki for repairs.
The crew should have been confined to the Costa Atlantica but local media has reported that some have been leaving the vessel, with maintenance workers from the port also having been on the vessel after undergoing temperature checks.
Japan’s national broadcasting organisation NHK reported that crew members ventured into town after local authorities told them to stay on board.
Japan has 13,441 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 372 people have died with the disease as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
