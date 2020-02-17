Japan/USA: US passengers from coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess land in California

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US passengers from the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship were flown from Tokyo to a US Air Force base near Fairfield, California, on Monday.

People’s temperatures on the flight to Travis Air Force Base were checked twice during the journey with in-flight doctors setting up a ‘quarantine tent’ in case anyone showed signs of infection.

“I made the long journey successfully, I am no longer on the Diamond Princess. I took a very long flight full of people coughing, full of people wearing hazmat suits and it was scary, it was exciting, it was intimidating and most of all: it is done. So, I am now here, I will be doing 14 more days here,” said evacuated passenger Spencer Fehrenbacher.

Evacuees will be quarantined for a further 14 days on the base, as the total number of confirmed cases on the Diamond Princess hit 454.

The death toll of the virus, which has been declared by the WHO as a “global health emergency” has overtaken the SARs epidemic of the early 2000s, claiming the lives of 1,775.

Around 70,500 persons have been infected in China alone with more than 370 cases declared in over 25 other countries, including Germany, the UK and the US. Three deaths have been confirmed outside China; in France, Japan and the Philippines.

