Japan: “Wise decision” – Tokyo residents react to Olympics postponement
Tokyo residents reacted to the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games on Wednesday, calling it an “appropriate” and “wise” decision given the global coronavirus pandemic.
“The coronavirus has serious repercussions all over the world. I’m praying for the end of the virus and the prevention of spread of the coronavirus,” Shinji Kurita, a local, said.
“If we push for the Games now, the virus will expand further and it will affect athletes. And if the virus infects spectators, it will spread even more,” Yuhei, a local, continued.
Many people expressed hope that the event, which was initially scheduled to begin on July 24, will still be held in Tokyo in a year or two.
Another Tokyo resident Mana said: “I hope than the Olympic Games will take place in Tokyo in a year so that the Olympic athletes from around the world and spectators can all come together, so that people can just enjoy sports without thinking about anything.”
On Tuesday, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach confirmed that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games have been postponed till 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
