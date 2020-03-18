-
Japan: Yokohama metro packed with passengers despite coronavirus pandemic
A metro station in Yokohama, a Japanese city south of Tokyo, was packed with people on Wednesday despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Footage shows hundreds of passengers and commuters making their way through the station, with many standing close to each other while waiting in line for trains, effectively ignoring the safety distance of one metre recommended by health authorities to avoid contamination.
The average daily ridership of the Yokohama metro is reported to be around 650,000 people.
According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 190,500 people have been infected by the COVID-19 so far and over 7,519 people have died. Japan has over 850 infection cases.
