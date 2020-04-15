-
Japan: Yokohama residents defy social distancing to buy face masks
Yokohama residents flocked to a shopping street on Wednesday to buy face masks. Social distancing measures were not respected by the shoppers.
Footage shows locals locals grabbing face masks from boxes, while standing very close to one another.
On April 7, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a state of emergency in several regions of Japan amid the COVID-19 outbreak, asking employers to allow employees to work from home as well as reducing in-person contact wherever necessary, including by working in shifts from places where attendance is essential.
Although Abe did not call for a full lockdown, seven regional governors have been given the power to request business closures. Closures of shops, restaurants, and factories are not compulsory, but many have nevertheless closed their doors for the time being.
According to John Hopkins University, Japan has 8,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began, with 146 deaths.
