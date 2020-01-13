Japanese Billionaire seeks date for SpaceX Moon trip | DW News

Japanese fashion tycoon and art fan Yusaku Maezawa wants to be the worlds first Moon tourist and is now looking for a soul mate who’ll go with him. In 2023, he’s scheduled to be the first private passenger to make a lunar trip with SpaceX, the company founded by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk. Maezawa is planning to handpick a crew that includes a group of artists. A project he’s calling DearMoon.

