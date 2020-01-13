-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Japanese hotel costs just $1 per day but they LIVESTREAM your stay
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Reserving a hotel room in Japan can be more affordable than ever, and this comes with one condition which is waiving away the guests’ privacy. The Asahi Ryokan hotel in Fukuoka, Japan, offers its guests the opportunity to reserve a room for about $1 (€0.90) per night if they accept to be live-streamed on YouTube for 24 hours.
The idea behind the cheap price of the room is “to make a hotel which is run by asking income from YouTube, not by the accommodation fee,” said the owner Inoue Tetsuya.
Hotel guests, like Sammi and Will, were happy about the cheap price, despite being “worried about their safety” at first, said Sammi, but eventually they found it “a good trade-off for them,” as they were “not doing anything illegal,” according to Will.
The room is equipped with essentials, such as a tatami floor, sleeping mat, coffee table TV, and an AC. The toilets and the shower not shared and have no live broadcast.
No nudity is allowed, and neither is any sexual activity, or what might be considered as inappropriate acts.
Japan offers a wide range of accommodation types in both Japanese and Western styles. Rates range from less than 2,000 yen ($18) per person in a dormitory, to over 50,000 yen ($450) per person in a first-class hotel or a traditional Japanese inn, ryokan.
Video ID: 20200113-004
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200113-004
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly