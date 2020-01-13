Japanese hotel costs just $1 per day but they LIVESTREAM your stay

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Reserving a hotel room in Japan can be more affordable than ever, and this comes with one condition which is waiving away the guests’ privacy. The Asahi Ryokan hotel in Fukuoka, Japan, offers its guests the opportunity to reserve a room for about $1 (€0.90) per night if they accept to be live-streamed on YouTube for 24 hours.

The idea behind the cheap price of the room is “to make a hotel which is run by asking income from YouTube, not by the accommodation fee,” said the owner Inoue Tetsuya.

Hotel guests, like Sammi and Will, were happy about the cheap price, despite being “worried about their safety” at first, said Sammi, but eventually they found it “a good trade-off for them,” as they were “not doing anything illegal,” according to Will.

The room is equipped with essentials, such as a tatami floor, sleeping mat, coffee table TV, and an AC. The toilets and the shower not shared and have no live broadcast.

No nudity is allowed, and neither is any sexual activity, or what might be considered as inappropriate acts.

Japan offers a wide range of accommodation types in both Japanese and Western styles. Rates range from less than 2,000 yen ($18) per person in a dormitory, to over 50,000 yen ($450) per person in a first-class hotel or a traditional Japanese inn, ryokan.

