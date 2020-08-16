-
Japanese oil tanker off Mauritius splits in two | DW News - 4 hours ago
Japanese oil tanker off Mauritius splits in two | DW News
A Japanese oil-tanker that has spilled more than one-thousand tons of oil since running aground off the coast of Mauritius has broken in two. Officials said the split was caused by a crack in a cargo hold, after the ship’s condition deteriorated severely overnight. Emergency teams and thousands of volunteers have been racing to siphon off remaining fuel on board the ship.
