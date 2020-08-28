Share
0 0 0 0

Japan’s longest-serving PM Abe announces resignation for health reasons

4 hours ago

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, announced on Friday he will resign over health problems, in a bombshell development that kicks off a leadership contest in the world’s third-largest economy.

