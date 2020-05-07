-
Japan’s Olympic fencer takes on food delivery job to pay bills and keep training
Japan’s Olympic fencing medalist Ryo Miyake found a part-time job with a food-delivery service after the Tokyo 2020 games were postponed.
With sports competition on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 29-year-old athlete turned to Uber Eats, as filmed on Thursday, to secure income and stay fit.
Miyake is a member of the Japan fencing team that won a silver medal in London 2012 and aims to compete in the next Olympic Games.
“The reason why I chose Uber Eats is that it also has the meaning of physical training. I maintain my physical fitness by using my legs and doing aerobic exercise. I also chose Uber Eats so I do not interact with people so much to prevent coronavirus infection,” Miyake said.
“I want to join the Olympics, but by making my own money,” he added.
Miyake has no sponsors at the moment after his contract with three companies expired in January.
