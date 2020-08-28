Share
0 0 0 0

Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe resigns because of ill-health

7 hours ago

Japan’s longest-serving prime minister has just announced his resignation.
Shinzo Abe said it was a difficult decision to resign from office.
With Shinzo Abe’s resignation confirmed, Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta looks back on his political career.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Japan #ShinzoAbe

Leave a Comment