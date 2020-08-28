Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe resigns because of ill-health

Japan’s longest-serving prime minister has just announced his resignation.

Shinzo Abe said it was a difficult decision to resign from office.

With Shinzo Abe’s resignation confirmed, Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta looks back on his political career.

